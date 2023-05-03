Willie Nelson, Missy Elliot, And Rage Against The Machine Among The Artists To Be Inducted Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame In 2023

CLEVELAND (CelebrityAccess) — Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced the list of nominees for the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, including Willie Nelson, Missy Elliot, Rage Against The Machine, George Michael, and Link Wray.

“This year’s incredible group of Inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock & roll,” said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “We are honored that this November’s Induction Ceremony in New York will coincide with two milestones in music culture; the 90th birthday of Willie Nelson and the 50th Anniversary of the birth of Hip Hop.”

The full performer list of inductees for 2023 includes: Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliot, George Michel, Rage Against The Machine, and The Spinners.

The Musical influence category for 2023 includes DJ Kool Herc and Link Wray.

Artists to be inducted in the Musical Excellence category include Chaka Khan, Al Kooper, and Bernie Taupin.

The Ahmet Ertegun Award for 2023 will go to the famed television presenter and Soul Train creator Don Cornelius.

To be eligible for inclusion in the Rock Hall, an artist must have released their first album at least 25 years prior to induction and this was the first year that Missy Elliot was eligible to join. Additionally, four of the artists elected for nomination in the performer category – Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, and Willie Nelson – were all on the ballot for the first time this year.

The 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.