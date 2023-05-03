The Cheat Code Podcast: Post-Release Day, Whats Next?

Welcome to Episode 58 of The Cheat Code Podcast, titled “Post Release Day, What’s Next?” In this episode, our hosts Wendy Day, Ferrari Simmons, and Rapjuggernaut share their insights on what artists should do after releasing their music projects. They provide various strategies for engaging with listeners and building your brand, such as sharing Apple Music milestones and crafting custom messages for fans on Pandora.

Furthermore, our hosts stress the importance of creating consistent and relevant content. They offer suggestions on the type of content you should make and when to post it, including behind-the-scenes footage, live performances, and collaborations with other artists. They emphasize the benefits of consistently working on new content and being active in the industry.

Join Wendy, Ferrari, and Rapjuggernaut as they share practical tips and insights on how to keep your music career moving forward in the post-release phase. Our executive producer is Shawna Reed, video production by Neuland Creatives, sound by Blan3, and ads by Larry Miller.