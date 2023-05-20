Rock Band Autumn Kings Touring With Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE)

WASHINGTON, DC (CelebrityAccess) – Rock band Autumn Kings will be touring with Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) as part of this year’s Heat Wave campaign with the tour presented by AFE. They will perform in nine shows from Saturday (June 24) to Saturday (July 8) through Japan, South Korea and Guam.

Autumn Kings, comprised of Joseph Coccimiglio (lead singer), Tibor Bognar (bass), Jake Diab (vocals, guitarist) and Troy Dawdy (drummer), was formed in LaSalle, Ont., Canada, in 2015 after co-founding members Jake and Joe met while working at a grocery store.

Jake was in an old band then, and Joe had been involved in several projects. A year went by, and Jake’s band broke up. He had been seeking a new vocalist to start a project with when Jake found Joe on FB one day. Contact was made, and the rest is history.

While they attribute a wide range of influences to their sound, Autumn Kings describe themselves as “the offspring of Linkin Park and Fallout Boy.” They continue releasing new music and have over 20 million music plays on streaming platforms.

The band has toured with well-known groups like X-Ambassadors, Pop Evil, Sublime with Rome, Mutemath, and Aaron Lewis.

Since 1951, AFE has been providing the best performances for US troops and their families stationed overseas, and they are committed to boosting the morale and well-being of service members through world-class live events and performances.