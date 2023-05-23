Exodus Cancels European Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — The California-based thrash metal band Exodus have pulled the plug on their upcoming European tour plans while guitarist Gary Holt tends to a sick relative.

On Monday, Exodus announced that the tour, which was scheduled to get underway next week at Kulturzentrum Schlachthof in Bremen, will not be taking place this year.

“With very very heavy hearts, our upcoming European run which starts next week will unfortunately have to be cancelled. As a lot of you already know, over the past week, our brother Gary Holt had an unfortunate incident that happened to his brother in Italy, which resulted with Gary and his wife having to fly unexpectedly to take care of the situation,” the band said in a statement published via social media.

“As some of you may or may have not read, the situation has taken a toll on our beloved brother. We are a family-oriented band, and family will always come first with Exodus. We hope you all understand the circumstances, at the moment, Gary needs to tend to his family. This is not what we wanted, as we were all looking forward [to] coming to play for all of you great European fans that have supported this band for the past 40 years. Don’t worry Europe, Exodus will be back! Thank you all for understanding, we love and appreciate each and every one of you,” the statement continued.

Last week, Holt revealed that his brother had been struck by a taxi while in Italy and was waiting to undergo surgery.

He also announced the launch of a crowd-funding campaign to assist his brother with medical expenses.

Exodus was touring behind their latest album, Persona Non Grata, which is their first new music in almost a decade.