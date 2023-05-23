UTA Announces 65 Promotions Across 20 Departments

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — United Talent Agency announced a major round of promotions at the talent, entertainment, sports and advisory company.

According to UTA, 65 team members were promoted across 20 departments, including Motion Picture Literary, Music, Unscripted Television, KLUTCH Sports Group, Production Arts, UTA Entertainment & Culture Marketing, Media Rights, MediaLink, Endorsements & Voiceover, IQ, Brand Studio, Business Affairs, Corporate Strategy, Culture & Leadership, Finance & Accounting, Fine Arts, Information Technology, People, Theatre, and UTA Speakers.

“These promotions reflect our longstanding tradition of investing in our people. As UTA continues to aggressively expand our footprint and our offerings to clients, I’m excited to recognize our colleagues who make our exceptional service to clients possible everyday,” said UTA President David Kramer.

UTA was quick to point out the diversity of the latest round of promotions with at least 50% of the elevated team members being women and another 50% identifying as people of color.

Music department promotions include Jack Benson, Eli Hanavan, Sean Hendrie, Maria Kanatous, Cassie Trimble and Sydney Wilkie, who were all minted as coordinators.