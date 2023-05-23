Knitting Factory NoHo Announces Its Summer Concert Lineup

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Following an extensive renovation, Knitting Factory NoHo shared the details for their inaugural summer concert season with Knitting Factory Entertainment (KFE) Talent Buyer Carson Ehlert at the helm.

Originally from Brooklyn, Ehlert was appointed to his current gig in April, taking over from consultant talent booker Chris Diaz. In addition to overseeing booking at KF NoHo, Ehlert also assists KFE’s Senior Talent Buyer James Irvine with booking at Slowdown in Omaha, NE, Elevation 27 in Virginia Beach, VA, and Hop Springs Beer Park in Murfreesboro, TN; and he will handle booking at the forthcoming Knitting Factory NYC in Manhattan.

The concert lineup for Knitting Factory NoHo’s summer season kicks off on Memorial Day weekend with a performance by the Montreal-based experimental art pop three-piece Braids, who will perform material from their latest album, Euphoric Recall with support from a string quartet, and live, AI-generated visuals from artist Nima Navab.

Other artists announced for the summer of 2023 include Cleveland punk rockers Heart Attack Man; indie-pop singer-songwriter Charlie Hickey; Los Angeles surf-garage rockers Together Pangea; and Cameroonian-born, Paris-based singer-songwriter Blick Bassy.

For the fall, KF NoHo announced performances by stoner rock artist Brant Bjork, the Florida-based emo band Home Is Where; Americana country band Mike and the Moonpies and a double bill with Boston-based Ska band Boston’s Big D and The Kids Table and Grand Rapid’s Mustard Plug, among others.