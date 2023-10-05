Angus Stone Sells Dope Lemon’s Catalog To BMG

SYDNEY, NSW (CelebrityAccess) — BMG announced the acquisition of the catalog of the Australian musician and recording artist Dope Lemon from its creator, Angus Stone.

The deal includes global rights to Dope Lemon’s three studio albums (2016’s Honey Bones, 2019’s Smooth Big Cat, and 2022’s Rose Pink Cadillac) and the 2017 EP Hounds Tooth and includes the hits “Marinade” (certified platinum, ‘Rose Pink Cadillac’ (certified Gold), ‘Uptown Folks’ (certified Gold), ‘Home Soon’, ‘Hey You’ and more.

The deal expands on Dope Lemon’s existing relationship with BMG which saw the multi-faceted music company release his fourth studio album, Kimosabè, last week.

“Upon meeting the BMG team, I was captivated by their dedication and eagerness to embrace the unconventional ideas and adventures we wanted to embark on with building this project. This is precisely what any company should do – stand by the artist and enable them to bring to life the unique universe that complements their music. They’ve exhibited a remarkable level of proactivity and genuine support for my work as an artist. It’s been a truly remarkable experience witnessing the company’s culture and their enthusiastic approach to rolling out these records,” Dope Lemon’s Angus Stone said.

“The creation of an album should never be confined by expectations. The freedom to explore is crucial, and BMG understands this. This is where the real magic can be found. By granting artists the liberty to be themselves and be creative, it establishes a symbiotic relationship that rewards patience, making it a trade well worth pursuing. From the moment I met them, I could sense that they shared these values, and that’s incredibly important,” Stone added.

“Since signing Dope Lemon to BMG we’ve worked together to sell well over 250,000 albums globally as Dope Lemon continues an incredible international growth story. While acquisitions can sometimes seem transactional and impersonal, this is a deeply personal relationship with Angus and it was important to BMG that we established our acquisition strategy with existing relationships that also made sense on a creative level. It’s an honor to be trusted to look after this incredible catalog and equally exciting to continue working on new Dope Lemon music,” noted Heath Johns, BMG President, Australia, New Zealand and South-East Asia.