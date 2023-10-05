Lynyrd Skynyrd Hosts A Bottle Signing To Launch Their Custom Hell House Whiskey Brand

Johnny Van Zant, current lead vocalist and Ricky Medlock, Frontman/Guitarist for Lynyrd Skynyrd greeting fans and signing bottles of their premier Hell House Whiskey on October 4, 2023, at Whitey's Fish Camp in Mddleburg, Fl where the band has deep roots. (Photo by: David Dehof/CelebrityAccess)

JACKSONVILLE, FL (CelebrityAccess) — Legendary Southern rock band, Lynyrd Skynyrd, hosted a special hometown event to mark the Florida launch of the band’s branded Hell House Whiskey.

The event, which took place on October 4th at Whitey’s Fish Camp in Jacksonville, offered fans a chance to party with the band. Whitey’s Fish Camp, long a local favorite of the members of the band, was a natural choice for Skynyrd to debut their Hell House Whiskey brand in Florida.

The pre-part event included a meet and greet, exclusive giveaways, and a signing event where fans could have their Hell House bottles signed by Johnny Van Zant and Rickey Medlocke.

“Returning to Jacksonville to celebrate 50 years of music and memories is incredibly special to us. This city is where it all began, and the support from our fans has been unwavering. We can’t wait to connect with our fans, old and new, during this unforgettable homecoming and introduce them to Hell House Whiskey,” stated Johnny Van Zant, the band’s current frontman.

Skynyrd launched Hell House Whiskey after partnering with Bespoken, a noted craft whiskey maker, and the brand was created with a mash bill featuring 75% corn, 21% rye, and 4% malt, offering notes of honeydew, sorbet, butterscotch, and allspice.

The whiskey’s name Hell House name pays homage to the cabin where much of the Skynyrd’s early material was written Hell House has been released in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the band’s groundbreaking debut album ‘Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd,’

“Working with Lynyrd Skynyrd to create Hell House has been an exhilarating journey. We’ve captured the essence of their music and the spirit of the South in every bottle. Hell House stands as a profound tribute to the band’s enduring legacy, and we’re thrilled to herald its return to Florida with this grand celebration.”

