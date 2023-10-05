Exclusive: MassConcerts Adds Jason Legassie and Alex Pickert As Talent Buyers

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) — MassConcerts, a prominent Boston-based independent live events producer, is bolstering its talent-buying team with the addition of industry veterans Jason Legassie and Alex Pickert.

The company, led for the past 25 years by John Peters, has presented concerts in nearly every club, theater, and arena in New England with acts ranging from Green Day and Fall Out Boy to Metallica and Jay Z.

“I have followed the careers of both Jason and Alex for many years and am happy that we were able to bring them in to help us grow, not only our share in markets we frequently go into, but to give the support needed as we expand into other cities and states,” stated Peters.

A veteran of the New England concert scene, Jason Legassie most recently served as a promoter representative and talent buyer Waterfront Concerts, where he secured talent for clubs, theaters, arenas and amphitheaters throughout the region. He also previously served as house manager for the State Theater in Portland and manager/talent buyer for the Port City Music Hall.

In his new role at Mass Concerts, Legassie will continue to book Bernie’s Beach Bar and Wally’s in Hampton Beach, NH, as well as The Goat in Manchester, NH.

“After two decades of bringing concerts to Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, I’m thrilled to elevate my career by joining MassConcerts as a Senior Talent Buyer. Expanding my territory across New England and Upstate New York will allow me to develop artists in clubs while providing comprehensive support at every stage of their career, spanning from clubs to theater, arenas, and beyond,” Legassie stated.

Alex Pickert joins Mass Concerts after working on the club level in Boston for over a decade, starting with DIY house shows and moving up to venues such as Great Scott and ONCE Somerville. His resume includes stints as lead talent buyer for the famed Middle East in Cambridge and most recently, Crossroads Presents.

Following his move to Mass Concerts, Pickert will continue to book shows in Boston under his Get To The Gig brand in rooms like Arts at the Amory and The Rockwell. Pickert will also continue to serve as talent buyer for the 500-capacity Crystal Ballroom in Somerville and the 840-capacity Somerville Theater.

“I’m excited to join MassConcerts and expand in Boston and all over New England! Being an independent booker for so long myself, it’s an awesome feeling knowing I’m joining a bigger independent company and psyched to see where it goes,” Pickert stated.

Both Legassie and Pickert join Mass Concerts’ Justin Leach, who will continue to handle bookings at the 1300 capacity Webster in Hartford, CT and take on the majority of the bookings at the 2660 capacity Palladium in Worcester, MA.