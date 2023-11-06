The Inside Out Podcast With Paul Mecurio: Lee Abrams – Founder and Chief Programmer XM Satellite Radio, Creator Of The FM Rock Format

If you’ve listened to the radio, read a newspaper or watched TV, Lee Abrams has affected your life. He has been a pioneer in all areas of media, particularly radio. He co-founded XM Satellite radio, created the FM Rock radio listening format, advised Rolling Stone Magazine as well as major artists like Eric Clapton, Yes and Iron Maiden. Lee gives us an amazing look into how and why he and a small group created Satellite radio, why AM radio was lacking, and how FM radio, which was a dormant medium, blew up the old, tired AM radio playbook and was turned into the massive influence it became. And Lee’s take on the future of radio and TV news will blow you away.