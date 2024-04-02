True Tickets Partners With Houston’s Theater Under The Stars

HOUSTON, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Upstart digital ticketing delivery platform True Tickets announced it has secured a new partnership with the Houston-based nonprofit theatrical company, Theatre Under The Stars.

Theatre Under The Stars, which was founded in 1968, currently performs in the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, with seasons that include both touring and self-produced shows.

The deal with Theatre Under The Stars will see the theater company leverage True Tickets technology for ticket delivery, management, and security, as well as entrance control, customer management and analytics.

“We are excited to partner with Theatre Under The Stars, an organization that has been at the forefront of musical theatre for over five decades,” said Ken Lesnik, Head of Business Development at True Tickets. “Our digital ticket delivery service will complement TUTS’s commitment to excellence by providing a secure, hassle-free ticketing experience that matches the quality of their productions.”

“Joining forces with True Tickets allows us to elevate our patron service to new heights. We’re dedicated to not only presenting top-tier musical theatre but also ensuring that every aspect of our audience’s experience is exceptional. True Tickets’ innovative platform is a perfect fit for our vision,” added From TUTS, Michael Gepner, Director of Marketing.