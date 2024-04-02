Avenged Sevenfold, Disturbed And Lamb Of God Lead The Lineup For Rocklahoma 2024

PRYOR, OK (CelebrityAccess) — Following a record-breaking year in 2023 where more than 70,000 fans attended the festival and just a day after the announcement that the festival had been acquired by Danny Wimmer Presents, organizers for the Rocklahoma music festival announced the lineup for the event for 2024.

The Labor Day rock fest will feature headlining performances from Avenged Sevenfold and Evanescence (Friday), Disturbed and A Day To Remember (Saturday), and Slipknot and Lamb of God (Sunday), along with a lineup that includes Halestorm, Mastodon, Anthrax, Skillet, Clutch, Nothing More, Kerry King, Coal Chamber and Tom Keifer, among others.

“Disturbed is coming back to headline Rocklahoma this year. Fresh off our sold out North American and Australian tour and our #1 song ‘Don’t Tell Me,’ featuring our friend and icon Ann Wilson of Heart, we are firing on all cylinders right now. We can’t wait to bring it to Oklahoma this upcoming Labor Day Weekend. Along with our brothers and sisters in Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold, Evanescence, Halestorm and so many others, we will cya there…” stated Disturbed’s David Draiman.

“Rocklahoma is a call to arms, a celebration of not only music but also of our differences and what makes us all the same,” added Lzzy Hale of Halestorm. “We are so grateful to be returning to the stage, and cannot wait to see our old friends, and welcome the new ones into our Rock ’n Roll family!”

The festival takes place from August 30-September 1st at Red Dirt Ranch in Pryor, Oklahoma. Fans can get a head start on the festivities on when the campgrounds open on Sunday, August 25, and all festival attendees with a weekend pass are invited to the Thursday, August 29 official Rocklahoma Pre-Party presented by DEB Concerts at The Roadhouse on the festival grounds, featuring performances from Tom Keifer, Faster Pussycat, Skarlett Roxx and Eyebolt.

Rocklahoma weekend VIP and General Admission passes–as well as camping and glamping add-ons–go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10:00 AM Central Time at https://www.Rocklahoma.com.