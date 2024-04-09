A2IM Reveals The Initial Panel Lineup For Indie Week 2024

NEW YORK, NY (April 9, 2024) – The American Association of Independent Music, Inc (A2IM) announced the preliminary panels and topics for A2IM Indie Week 2024, which takes place from Tuesday, June 10 to Thursday, June 13 at the InterContinental New York Times Square.

The 2024 edition of A2IM Indie Week will feature over 60 panels and workshops, along with more than 1,800 curated business meetings, intended to cater to the unique needs of the global independent music sector.

The agenda for 2024 encompasses a wide range of subjects, from advocacy and A&R to technology, touring, and international roundtables, and includes a keynote address by Golnar Khosrowshahi, the founder and CEO of Reservoir Media.

Additionally, Hopeless Records will be on hand with their 30th Anniversary Museum Exhibit, coinciding with the celebration of founder Louis Posen’s 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award at A2IM’s Libera Awards on Monday, June 10 at Gotham Hall.

The museum will showcase over 1,000 unique artifacts, including guitars used on iconic albums, vintage merchandise, promotional items, original master tapes, and never-before-seen behind-the-scenes photos and documents from Avenged Sevenfold, All Time Low, Neck Deep, The Wonder Years, Taking Back Sunday, The Used, New Found Glory, and many more.

“A2IM Indie Week is our flagship event, and this year promises to be an unparalleled gathering of the brightest minds and talents in the international independent sector, with an extensive lineup of panels, workshops, roundtables, talks, and curated meetings. The conference provides a platform for industry leaders to connect, collaborate, and innovate year after year,” stated Dr. Richard James Burgess, President and CEO of A2IM.