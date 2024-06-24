Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka Announces North American Theater Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka announced her 2024 ‘Full Grown Tour’ which will hit theaters and performing arts centers across North America this fall.

Produced by Live Nation, the 15-date run will officially get underway at Myer Horowitz Theatre, in Alberta, Canada on September 13th and concludes at the Egyptian Room at the Old National Center in Indianpolis on November 16th.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Tuesday, June 25 with the general onsale beginning Wednesday, June 26.

Born in Taiwan and raised in Japan, Okatsuka made her debut standup special debut on HBO in 2022 and was named the “Best Debut Special of 2022” by the New York Times and one of the “Best Specials of 2022” by Vulture and Variety.

“Atsuko is growner than ever, having figured everything out from doing laundry to charcuterie platters to her relationship with her father. No notes or tweaks needed, she’s a perfect human!!” said Live Nation.

ATSUKO OKATSUKA: FULL GROWN TOUR 2024 DATES:

Fri Sep 13 – Edmonton, AB – Myer Horowitz Theatre

Sat Sep 14 – Calgary, AB – Bella Concert Hall

Fri Sep 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Orpheum Theatre *

Sat Sep 21 – Salt Lake City, UT – Capitol Theatre *

Thu Sep 26 – Madison, WI – Barrymore Theatre

Fri Sep 27 – La Crosse, Wi – Fine Arts Center at Viterbo University *

Sat Sep 28 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Thu Oct 03 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach

Fri Oct 04 – New Orleans, LA – The Civic Theatre

Sat Oct 05 – Tampa, FL – Tampa Theatre

Thu Oct 10 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Fri Oct 11 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage

Sat Oct 12 – Atlantic City, NJ – Borgata

Fri Oct 18 – San Diego, CA – Balboa Theatre

Fri Nov 01 – Nashville, TN – James K Polk Theatre

Sat Nov 02 – Pittsburgh, PA – Byham Theatre

Fri Nov 15 – Columbus, OH – Davidson Theatre

Sat Nov 16 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room @ Old National Center