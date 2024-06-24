Parkway Drive, Hollywood Undead, Nothing More Announced As Headliners For the Sold Out 2025 Return Of Shiprocked

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — ASK4 Entertainment revealed the first round of artists for the 2025 edition of the oceangoing ShipRocked rock music festival cruise.

Now in its 15th year, ShipRocked 2025 will feature Parkway Drive, Hollywood Undead, Nothing More along with 10 Years, Atreyu, Buckcherry, The Ghost Inside, P.O.D., and more.

The cruise officially departs from Miami on Carnival Magic on January 19th for 6 days of Caribbean sailing with planned stops at St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands (a new destination for ShipRocked in 2025) and Half Moon Cay in The Bahamas.

”If you’d told me back in 1984 when I was sitting in my bedroom cranking Van Halen and U2 that someday I’d produce the world’s greatest rock music festival on a Caribbean cruise every year for the rest of my life, I would have laughed and pointed. I’ve been pinching myself every day for the last 15 years, and I couldn’t be more proud of the incredible lineup we’re bringing along for the ShipRocked family to enjoy this January!” stated ShipRocked producer and creator Alan Koenig of ASK4 Entertainment.

Staterooms for ShipRocked 2025 sold out in just a few days, but a waiting list is available at https://www.ShipRocked.com.