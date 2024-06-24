Clint Black Signs With Sony Music Publishing Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Publishing Nashville announced it has secured a global publishing agreement with the legendary country singer-songwriter Clint Black.

The deal will see Sony Music Publishing administering songs across Black’s extensive catalog of compositions, including “A Good Run Of Bad Luck,” “Like The Rain,” “Summer’s Comin’,” “Nothin’ But The Taillights,” and more.

With a career that spans four decades, Clint has sold more than 20 million albums with twenty-two number-one singles and amassing over thirty top ten hits. A member of the Grand Ole Opry, Black has been the recipient of numerous awards, including a Grammy, multiple CMA, AMA and ACM Awards, and dozens of gold and platinum album awards.

Sony Music Publishing Nashville CEO Rusty Gaston said, “Clint Black is without a doubt a country music icon, whose songs carved a unique path and propelled country into what it is today. We look forward to working with Clint and his team to extend his creative influence even further.”

“I have great respect for Rusty and the entire team at Sony Music Publishing Nashville, and I am excited to move forward on all things past, present, and future!” Clint Black added.