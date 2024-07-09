The Killers Join SoundExchange Hall Of Fame

The Killers’ Ronnie Vannucci Jr. and Brandon Flowers receive SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award receive the SoundExchange Hall of Fame award backstage at Boston Calling. (Photo credit: Chris Phelps)

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) — Digital royalty platform SoundExchange announced that The Killers have become the latest band to join the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award as one of the most streamed acts in SoundExchange’s 21-year history.

“The Killers and SoundExchange have a parallel history, starting out in the early 2000s and taking the music industry by storm,” said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. “The band’s debut album, Hot Fuss, made us all fans as it established their deep catalog of enduring hits like ‘Mr. Brightside’ and ‘Somebody Told Me’ that sound as fresh today as they did 20 years ago. We are honored to present The Killers with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award.”

Band frontman Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci Jr. were presented with the SoundExchange honor before taking the stage at the 11th annual Boston Calling music festival, where The Killers were headlining the event’s final night.

The Killers are lined up to perform at festivals in Europe and the U.S. this year before launching their Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in August.