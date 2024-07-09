Vector Management Announces New Signings, Including Manager Henley Halem

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess)—Vector Management, with Vector West headed up by Nicki Loranger, welcomes managers Henley Halem and Gabriel Apodaca, both based in the Los Angeles office. The announcement comes as the company expands operations within the City of Angels.

Halem brings a roster that includes Yung Gravy, Valentino Kahn, 4B and Bryant Barnes. Apodaca joins Vector with the veteran Colorado-based band 3OH!3.

Additionally, Vector announced the signing of The Aces, Jack Harris and Maddie Zahm, showing increasing growth in the new office. Jason Murray joined Vector in early 2023 as President, overseeing new business and operations.

“After 16 years with Vector, I am so proud and excited to enter this new phase of the company’s history,” details Loranger. “It is an honor to continue to work with so many longtime clients like Tom Morello and Wrabel, and yet the growth and innovation of this new team is undeniable. I look forward to continuing our success with Allison Russell, Maddie Zahm and Michael Freeman under this new leadership and cannot wait to show the world what we do with these new acts!”

“We are excited to welcome The Aces, Jack Harris, and managers Henley and Gabe. These new additions are another example of the significant growth of our West Coast office under the strong leadership of Nicki Loranger,” added Murray.

Launched in Nashville by Ken Levitan and Jack Rovner, Vector has since expanded, opening offices in New York City, Toronto and Los Angeles.