Queens Of The Stone Age Cancel Multiple Shows While Josh Homme Undergoes Emergency Surgery

(CelebrityAccess) — The rock band Queens of the Stone Age announced the cancellation of a fistful of dates from their ongoing European tour while the band’s frontman Josh Homme deals with a medical issue.

On Tuesday, the band announced the cancellation of their remaining European shows for June, starting with Festival Jardin Sonore in France on July 10th and extending through Athens Rock in Greece on July 27th.

According to the statement, the canceled dates are due to Homme needing to return to the U.S. immediately for emergency surgery.

“QOTSA regrets to announce that Josh Homme must return to the United States immediately for emergency surgery. Every effort was made to push through and play for you but it is no longer an option to continue.

The statement said ticketholders for headlining shows will be contacted with further information about refunds, while fans who purchased tickets from festivals were advised to refer to specific festival websites for updated information.

“Queens are gutted we aren’t able to play for you. We apologize for any inconvenience and share in your frustration and disappointment,” the statement added.

The band did not specify what sorts of medical challenges prompted the need for emergency surgery, but Homme was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer in 2022 and underwent a reportedly successful surgery at the time to remove it, spending much of 2023 recovering from the ordeal.

QOTSA is next scheduled to return to the stage in time for the Way Out West fest in Gothenburg on August 8th.