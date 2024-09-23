The Cadillac Three Cancel All Remaining Shows For 2024

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country rock trio The Cadillac Three announced the cancelation of all remaining dates for 2024 as the band’s frontman, Jaren Johnston, seeks mental healthcare.

A statement from the band shared on social media stated:

Friends — We want to be honest with you. Jaren has entered treatment for his mental health & well-being. The last few years have been challenging on a number of levels. The right thing to do right now is to make space to focus on family, health, and longevity. Canceling concerts is not something we take lightly. We have no doubt we will ride down the road again. Until then, we appreciate your respect and support for Jaren & his family.

According to the band, all remaining shows for 2024 have been canceled and fans have been advised to contact the point of purchase for information about ticket refunds.

News of the tour’s cancellation follows the cancellation of multiple shows last week amid reported health issues.

The band’s now canceled fall itinerary included performances at the Pilgrimage Music & Culture Festival in Franklin, TN, the Greenville County Music Festival in Greenville, S.C. and the Armory in Minneapolis, among others.