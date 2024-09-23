OVG Names Nathanael Harris As GM Of The Greater Richmond Convention Center

RICHMOND, VA (CelebrityAccess) — Oak View Group announced the appointment of Nathanael Harris as the General Manager of the OVG-managed Greater Richmond Convention Center (GRCC).

Harris, who officially began his new role on Monday, will oversee the day-to-day operations at the public events facility.

“I’m thrilled to join the talented team at GRCC,” said Harris. “It’s an honor to build upon the center’s rich legacy of excellence and contribute to its continued growth as a premier destination for events and conventions. I look forward to strengthening our connections within the community, expanding our reach, and driving meaningful economic impact for the region.”

Harris joins the GRCC with more than 15 years of facilities management experience, most recently serving as OVG’s General Manager of the Virginia State University (VSU) Multi-Purpose Center in Ettrick, VA. During his tenure there, he managed day-to-day operations for more than 180 annual events, including national touring productions, campus sports, corporate conventions, and community entertainment.

Before VSU, Harris served as Director of Marketing for OVG at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA, where he oversaw a $250,000 marketing established a local college marketing consortium, and built the venue’s in-house marketing team.

“Nate’s wealth of experience and creative approach to managing high-profile venues will be an invaluable asset to the Richmond Region,” said John Vithoulkas, County Manager for Henrico County and Board Member for The Greater Richmond Convention Center Authority. “His leadership will not only benefit the convention center, but also the broader community, driving economic activity and attracting large-scale events to our region.”