Tokimonsta Postpones Album Release, Cancels Upcoming Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccesss) — Los Angeles-based record producer and DJ Tokimonsta announced the postponement of her upcoming album release and the cancellation of her forthcoming tour while she grapples with “extremely urgent personal matter.”

“It is with an insanely heavy heart that I have to announce the postponement of my album release and the cancellation of my upcoming your due to an extremely urgent personal matter,” the star shared via social media.

While she did not provide details on the reason for the cancellation, her post suggested that a family member may be facing some health challenges.

“I am pretty crushed to share this news with you, but I know in my heart that I won’t be able to give you the performance and energy that you all deserve,” she added, noting that “I am safe and healthy but at this time, I need to direct all of my energy to a family member who needs my support.”

Tokimonsta’s Eternal Reverie Tour was scheduled to kick off at the CRSSO Festival in San Diego on September 28 and wrap on November 30th with a performance at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles.