Motel 6 Offers Musician Discounts, Launches Songwriting Contest

(Hypebot) — Staying at a Motel 6 has long been a right of passage for musicians trying to save money on tour. Now Motel 6 offers musician discounts and launched a songwriting contest.

Motel 6 offers Musician Discounts

The chain has 1,500 locations across Canada and the United States.

Musicians can now save 6% on all stays by joining the free My6 program. It also includes expedited booking and access to hundreds of discounts on food and other travel related expenses.

As always, Motel 6 promises to leave the light on….

Motel 6 Songwriting Contest

Musicians are invited to create a song about or inspired by Motel 6.

Songs will be judged on criteria such as originality and storytelling. The top six songs will be selected by Motel 6, and the grand prize winner will be chosen by public vote.

The grand prize winner will receive a cash prize of $6,000 USD, or the equivalent amount in Canadian dollars, and 20 room nights at Motel 6 locations of their choice to help jumpstart their next tour.

Five runners-up will receive six room nights each to support their own road trips.

Musicians can enter at www.motel6songwriting.com/entry now through Sunday, Sept. 29 at 12 p.m. (PDT).

“At Motel 6, we’re proud to support up-and-coming musicians,” said Irwin Prince, President and COO of Realstar Hospitality, master franchisor of the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands in Canada. “This contest is a fantastic opportunity to help kick-start the career of emerging talent. We will focus on what we do best, providing a comfortable room at a great rate, so artists can focus on what they do best, creating unforgettable music.”

