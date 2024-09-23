Range Media Partners Strikes A Distribution Deal With Universal Music Publishing

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Range Music Publishing announced the signing of an exclusive, global administration deal with Universal Music Publishing Group, the music publishing division of label giant Universal Music Group.

The new publishing agreement expands on Range Music Publishing’s existing relationships with Universal Music Group’s Capitol Music Group and Virgin Music Group.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with our friends at UMPG as we build Range Music Publishing and grow our global footprint,” says Robison. “UMPG’s impressive team will help us maximize creative opportunities while providing first class administration for our growing roster of artists and songwriters. We couldn’t be more proud to call UMPG our partners.”

“On behalf of our partnership we are thrilled to be formalizing our longstanding relationship with UMPG. The collaboration ensures greater creative support and administration for our writers, producers and artists. Together, we are committed to connecting the dots across our myriad of talent as well as the varying facets of our film, tv, sports and gaming relationships,” added Range Media Partners co-founder and Managing Partner Matt Graham.

Range Publishing represents a roster that includes artists such as Cook, Warburton, Luke Grimes, Dylan Gossett, Grant Averill, Tyler Dopps, Two Fresh, Luke Niccoli, Simon Oscroft and Rudey, the latter six of whom will be included in this new deal. Range Music represents a wide range of talent including Jack Harlow, Shaboozey, Tanya Tucker, Cordae, Pentatonix, Saweetie, Midland, Murda Beatz, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Lauv, Alec Benjamin, Dylan Gossett, MAX, Bazzi, Sean Douglas, Paul Russell, Wondagurl, Russell Dickerson and more.

Range Music Publishing is a division of Range Media Partners, a representation businesses in entertainment, with a foothold in the music, film, television, production, comedy and sports industries, as well as offices in Los Angeles, New York and Nashville.