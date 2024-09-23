Brett Eldredge Announces Holiday Tour

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) — Country singer-songwriter and producer Brett Eldredge announced plans for his 12-date “GLOW: Welcome to the Family” which will hit markets in the Eastern U.S. in time for the holiday season.
“I feel honored that these Christmas shows have became such a tradition for so many families to get in the spirit of the season. This upcoming tour is going to be sprinkled with some extra magic, new original Christmas songs and classic holiday stories. My goal is for everyone to feel right at home and leave as part of one BIG beautiful family! Merry Christmas, welcome to the Family! Let’s Glow,” Eldredge said, announcing the tour.
The tour kicks off at the Boch Center’s Wang Theatre in Boston on November 29th and is scheduled to wrap at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on December 20th.
Along the way, the tour will hit markets such as New York City, St. Louis, Chicago, Detroit, and Philadelphia with support from Stacey Ryan.
Eldredge is touring in support of his latest holiday album, Merry Christmas (Welcome to the Family), which is slated for release on October 25th.
Brett Eldredge – GLOW: Welcome to the Family Tour Dates
with special guest Stacey Ryan
Fri 11/29 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre
Sat 11/30 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre
Sun 12/1 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
Fri 12/6 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre
Sat 12/7 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre
Sun 12/8 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre
Tues 12/10 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre
Thur 12/12 New York, NY Beacon Theatre
Fri 12/13 New York, NY Beacon Theatre
Sat 12/14 New York, NY Beacon Theatre
Wed 12/18 St Louis, MO Fox Theatre
Friday 12/20 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena