Brett Eldredge Announces Holiday Tour

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) — Country singer-songwriter and producer Brett Eldredge announced plans for his 12-date “GLOW: Welcome to the Family” which will hit markets in the Eastern U.S. in time for the holiday season.

“I feel honored that these Christmas shows have became such a tradition for so many families to get in the spirit of the season. This upcoming tour is going to be sprinkled with some extra magic, new original Christmas songs and classic holiday stories. My goal is for everyone to feel right at home and leave as part of one BIG beautiful family! Merry Christmas, welcome to the Family! Let’s Glow,” Eldredge said, announcing the tour.

The tour kicks off at the Boch Center’s Wang Theatre in Boston on November 29th and is scheduled to wrap at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on December 20th.

Along the way, the tour will hit markets such as New York City, St. Louis, Chicago, Detroit, and Philadelphia with support from Stacey Ryan.

Eldredge is touring in support of his latest holiday album, Merry Christmas (Welcome to the Family), which is slated for release on October 25th.

Brett Eldredge – GLOW: Welcome to the Family Tour Dates

with special guest Stacey Ryan

Fri 11/29 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre

Sat 11/30 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre

Sun 12/1 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

Fri 12/6 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre

Sat 12/7 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre

Sun 12/8 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

Tues 12/10 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre

Thur 12/12 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

Fri 12/13 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

Sat 12/14 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

Wed 12/18 St Louis, MO Fox Theatre

Friday 12/20 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena