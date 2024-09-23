The Eagles Kick Off Their Residency At The Sphere

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — The Eagles kicked off their residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas with a pair of shows over the weekend, leveraging the full potential of the high-tech venue’s production capabilities.

Led by vocalist Vince Gill, the band will combine their legendary catalog of music with the Sphere’s immersive interior LED displays and HOLOPLOT-powered audio system to create a unique, fully-immersive experience for fans.

Along with Gill, the band includes longtime Eagles stalwarts Don Henley, Joe Joe Walsh, Steuart Smith Tim Schmit, along with Deacon Frey, son of the late Eagles co-founder Glenn Frey, on vocals and rythym guitar.

Songs on the band’s set for the residency’s debut included classic hits such as Take It to the Limit, Witchy Woman, In The City, Life’s Been Good, and New Kid In Town. They also paid tribute to longtime collaborator and songwriter JD Souther, who died last week, with a performance of the Souther-penned hit Heartache Tonight.

The Eagles are scheduled for multiple additional shows at the Sphere with dates scheduled through the rest of the fall and into early 2025, wrapping on January 25th.