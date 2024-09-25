Robert Kilduff Joins UMG Nashville As Chief Financial Officer

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess0 – Universal Music Group Nashville (UMGN) has appointed Robert Kilduff as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Kilduff brings over 30 years of experience in financial leadership, strategic planning, and corporate development across industries such as music, film, and technology.

Before joining UMGN, Kilduff was the CFO for the Gary Sinise Foundation and held several notable roles, including CFO of New Form Entertainment, VP of Financial Planning and Analysis for WME, and Universal Music Group North America. He has also guided the financial strategies for tech startup Broadramp, spearheaded international expansion for Digital Domain, and managed financial operations at Viacom’s Neopets.com. Kilduff’s extensive background includes positions with PricewaterhouseCoopers, Warner Bros. Studios, and Coopers & Lybrand.

Cindy Mabe, Chair/CEO of UMG Nashville, expressed her excitement, saying, “He is the unicorn we were looking for to help grow the next era of UMGN.”

Kilduff remarked, “I am thrilled to rejoin UMG… and eager to contribute to its ongoing success and future growth.”

This appointment follows other leadership moves at UMG Nashville, including Derek Anderson as SVP of Commerce and new partnerships such as the collaboration with Timbaland’s Mosley Music. UMG Nashville has an extensive roster of artists, including Alan Jackson, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, George Strait, Luke Bryan, and more.