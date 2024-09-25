Ticketmaster And Tickets For Good Launch New Partnership

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) – Ticketmaster has launched an innovative partnership with Tickets For Good, expanding their commitment to making live events more accessible for community-serving individuals. Through Ticketmaster’s Distributed Commerce API, event organizers—from artists to sports teams—can now efficiently allocate a portion of their tickets to Tickets For Good. This provides a streamlined process for offering discounted tickets, with prices often less than five dollars, to those who contribute to their communities. The initiative is now available across both the UK and the US.

“By launching this partnership to the UK and the US, we create a seamless and secure way for event organizers to do more good for the community. Our technology makes it easy for events to make their tickets available for a great cause,” said Dan Armstrong, EVP of Distributed Commerce at Ticketmaster.

The need for affordable access to entertainment is clear. While live events can be cheaper, family-friendly options, many people struggle to find them or still find the costs prohibitive. Tickets For Good addresses this gap by partnering with event organizers to offer deeply discounted tickets. This ensures that people who serve their communities—such as healthcare workers and volunteers—can enjoy concerts, sports, and other events without a financial burden.

“We are delighted to be expanding our partnership with Ticketmaster. This represents a significant step forward in our commitment to helping those who contribute to our communities get to their favorite live events. By combining our passion to drive social impact with Ticketmaster’s technology and resources, we are poised to unlock new opportunities to share the joy of live experiences,” said Steve Rimmer, CEO and Founder of Tickets For Good.

Several high-profile US partners, including prominent names like Blue Man Group, Charlotte FC, Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, and Atlanta Vibe, are already collaborating with Tickets For Good. These organizations are working with Ticketmaster to provide tickets to members of their local communities.

“We are proud to be supporting the Tickets For Good program and its members in Atlanta and the wider Georgia region. Providing ticket access to live events for people in our community is at the center of our Core Values here at AMB Sports and Entertainment and Mercedes-Benz Stadium,” says Don Rovak, SVP of Sales and Service at AMB Sports and Entertainment.

In the UK, Tickets For Good has garnered additional support from Robbie Williams, a well-known artist and philanthropist who has joined the initiative as an advisor and investor. “Supporting the arts is a cause close to my heart,” explains Williams. “The magic of live entertainment is something everyone should be able to benefit from, so I’m thrilled to be working with Tickets For Good.”