King Henry Signs Co-Publishing Deal With Big Machine Music

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Leading independent music publisher Big Machine Music, a subsidiary of HYBE America, announced today the signing of Grammy-nominated songwriter/producer King Henry to an exclusive co-publishing agreement.

“King Henry is a rare, truly versatile songwriter who can seamlessly create hit music across Dance, Pop, Country and Singer/Songwriter genres,” said BMM’s President Mike Molinar. “His decision to make Nashville his home base and to partner with Big Machine Music are a testament to the growing diversity of Music City and our songwriter roster. We are proud to welcome him to our team!”

Henry’s songwriting credits reflect his impressive range as a creator, with hits with artists spanning from Beyoncé (“All Night”) and Maroon 5 (“Help Me Out”) to The Weeknd (“Nothing Without You”) and Ryan Hurd (“Go To Bed Sober”). Henry is also a significant creative influence as both a songwriter and producer for global superstar DJ, Diplo, and has contributed to tracks including the RIAA 7X PLATINUM-certified hit “Heartless” (Diplo feat. Morgan Wallen), “Thunderclouds (feat. Sia, Diplo, and Labrinth)” and “Lonely (with Jonas Brothers).” He’s also written tracks for pop/rock group LANY (“Thru These Tears,” “I Don’t Wanna Love You Anymore”), plus critically acclaimed releases by singer/songwriter Sasha Alex Sloan (“Older,” “Only” with NF).

“I’ve been friends with much of the Big Machine Music family for years on the company side as well as the writer side. When it came time to find the right partner in Nashville for myself, it was obvious to me that Big Machine Music was the right choice,” shares Henry. “I’m excited to continue writing in Nashville and have this team guiding me through the next chapter of my creative journey.”