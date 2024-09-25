Jon Borris Joins The Core Records As General Manager

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The Core Records is thrilled to announce the appointment of music industry executive Jon Borris as General Manager. Borris, a seasoned and decorated music executive with over 25 years of experience, joins the label following a successful six-year tenure at Republic Records, where he worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry.

At Republic Records, Borris collaborated with top talent such as Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen, Drake, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, and Post Malone and played a key role in ushering Big Machine Label Group’s country crossovers into the pop music landscape. Before Republic, Borris spent nearly two decades at Sony Music Entertainment, where he earned distinction for helping break A-list artists, including Adele, Beyoncé, Harry Styles, The Chainsmokers, Shakira, and John Legend.

“We are beyond excited to have Jon join The Core Records,” said Chief Zaruk and Simon Tikhman, co-founders and CEOs of The Core Entertainment. “His unparalleled expertise in artist development, combined with his track record of success, makes him the perfect fit as we continue building the future of music.”

As General Manager of The Core Records, Borris will oversee the label’s day-to-day operations, focusing on artist strategy, A&R, marketing, and distribution. His wealth of experience and forward-thinking approach will be instrumental as The Core Records continues its rapid growth and commitment to nurturing groundbreaking talent.

“From the first conversation with Simon and Chief, I knew I wanted to be a part of The Core’s culture,” said Jon Borris. “What they and their exceptional team have built and already accomplished is extraordinary. My goals are to help magnify our brand, compete at the highest levels, and lead the mission to make The Core Records’ artists superstars. I can’t thank Simon & Chief enough for this tremendous opportunity.”

Borris’s deep understanding of pop and country genres, coupled with his passion for artist advocacy, positions him as a pivotal figure in shaping The Core Records’ vision. His leadership will undoubtedly further the label’s mission of discovering and elevating the next generation of music stars.