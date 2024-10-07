Ebo Taylor Postpones Album Release And U.S. Farewell Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Afrobeat and Highlife pioneer Ebo Taylor announced the postponement of his next album and its attendant U.S. tour until 2025, citing issues with obtaining travel documents.

“Unfortunately, the Ebo Taylor and Pat Thomas tour will be postponed. We apologize for any frustration this may cause. There are issues obtaining visas for many travelers worldwide and believe we will have this completely sorted by the the new concert dates,” a statement from Taylor’s publicist said.

According to the statement, the tour is now anticipated for 2025 and will serve as Taylor’s official farewell to his fans in the U.S.

Current ticketholders are advised to retain their tickets, which will be valid for rescheduled dates, but fans with questions are advised to contact the point of purchase for their passes.

“If you have not yet purchased tickets, please see dates and cities below. We would love for you to join us and be a part of this very historic moment when Ebo Taylor, one of Africa’s most influential, artists, says his farewell to the Americas,” the statement added.

Taylor’s North American farewell tour is now scheduled to get underway on April 7th at Chicago’s Thalia Hall and conclude at Mexico City’s Foro Indie Rocks! on May 23rd. He’s also lined up for two shows in Brazil on May 30 and June 6th.

Dates & Cities:

04/07 – Thalia Hall, Chicago, Il

04/09 – Fine Line, Minneapolis, MN

04/13 – Concert Hall, Toronto, ON

04/18 – Paradise Rock Club, Boston, MA

04/20 – Webster Hall, NYC, NY

04/23 – Howard Theatre, Washington DC

04/25 – Terminal West, Atlanta, GA

05/01 – Radio/East, Austin, TX

05/04 – Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, Denver, CO

05/06 – Neptune Theatre, Seattle, WA

05/10 – Revolution Hall, Portland, OR

05/12 – The UC Theatre, Berkeley, CA

05/14 – The Magnolia, San Diego, CA

05/16 -The Ford, Los Angeles, CA – SOLD OUT

05/17 – The Ford, Los Angeles, CA

05/23 – Foro Indie Rocks!, Mexico City, MX

05/30 – Autêntica, Belo Horizonte, BR

06/06 – Casa Natura Musical, São Paulo, BR