Stephon Alexander Named GM At The OVG-Managed VSU Multi-Purpose Center

PETERSBURG, VA (CelebrityAccess) — Venue management and consultancy Oak View Group announced the promotion of Stephon Alexander to the role of General Manager at Virginia State University’s Multi-Purpose Center Arena.

A veteran facilities manager, Alexander most recently served as the operations manger at the Petersburg venue and he will replace Nathaneal Harris who was promoted within Oak View Group to General Manager of the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

His past roles include Event Manager at American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, TX; Event Manager and Assistant Box Office Manager at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, SD; Access Management Supervisor at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX; Box Office Coordinator at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX, and Tour & Ticket Office Coordinator at McLane Stadium in Waco, TX.

“We are excited to have Stephon lead our efforts at VSU Multi-Purpose Center,” said Mike Fryling, District General Manager, Oak View Group. “Stephon has a tremendous amount of experience in operating similar-sized venues and great knowledge of VSU Multi-Purpose Center and the region. “His leadership and drive will greatly enhance our efforts here at VSU Multi-Purpose Center in attracting new and exciting opportunities for our facility, the VSU campus, and the region.”