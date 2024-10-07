CeCe Winans Wins Artist Of The Year At The 2024 Dove Awards

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The 55th Annual GMA Dove Awards took place in Nashville last week with Jonathan Smith topping the winner’s list for 2024 with seven total trophies, including Producer of the Year.

Phil Wickham followed with four Doves including Worship Album of the Year, while Gospel icon CeCe Winans took three, including the coveted Artist of the Year award.

Song of the Year went to “Holy Forever,” written by songwriters Chris Tomlin, Brian Johnson, Jenn Johnson, Jason Ingram and Phil Wickham.

Brandon Lake, Chandler Moore, and Jason Ingram each received three awards for 2024 while Gospel newcomer Forrest Frank was named the New Artist of the Year.

Gospel Music icons Bill and Gloria Gaither were honored with the Jackie Patillo Leadership Award for their contributions to Gospel and faith music.

“I want to encourage all you young songwriters to keep writing your songs. There’s a hole in the heart of this country. There’s a whole lot of empty going on. Somewhere along the way, we’ve lost our song. There’s a hole in the heart of America that only God can fill,” Gaither told the audience while accepting the award.

Along with the awards, the GMA revealed the 56th Annual GMA Dove Awards will return to Nashville in 2025, taking place at Bridgestone Arena in the heart of Music City on October 7th.

The full list of 2024 Dove Award recipients can be found here: https://doveawards.com/awards/2024-winners