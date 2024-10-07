Bobby Brown Signs With Day After Day Productions

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Seth Shomes’ Day After Day Productions announced the signing of veteran R&B artist, songwriter, and actor, Bobby Brown for exclusive worldwide touring representation.

Brown, who first made a name for himself as a member of the group New Edition, went on to launch a successful solo career, bolstered by hits such as “My Prerogative,” “Every Little Step,” “Don’t Be Cruel,” and “Humpin’ Around.”

“I’m excited to partner with Day After Day Productions and Seth Shomes for this next chapter of my career. Touring has always been one of my favorite parts of being an artist because it gives me the chance to connect with my fans all over the world. I’m looking forward to hitting the road and delivering performances that celebrate my music, my journey, and my incredible supporters who’ve been with me throughout the years,” Brown said.

“Growing up outside of Boston in the ‘80s, I was constantly practicing my Bobby Brown and New Edition dance moves in my basement. To now have the honor of representing Bobby is beyond a ‘pinch me’ moment and I can’t wait for the future success we will celebrate as a team,” Shomes added.

Bobby Brown continues to be managed by Alicia Etheredge-Brown of AE Management.

In association with Day After Day, industry veteran Jeff Golenberg’s Strand Entertainment will be working alongside management to source opportunities outside of the live concert space.

Day After Day is expected to announce the details of Brown’s upcoming tour plans in the coming months.