Robin Ch’i Named Managing Director Of WMG Hong Kong

HONG KONG (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Hong Kong has announced the appointment of Robin Ch’i as the new Managing Director, effective immediately.

In his new role, Mr. Ch’i will report to Simon Robson, head of WMG’s recorded business in the APAC region, until a permanent appointee is chosen.

Mr. Ch’i’s promotion follows a distinguished 15-year career with Warner Music Group, starting as an A&R Manager and most recently serving as Director of A&R, Brand, and Business. His previous experience also includes a role at Warner Chappell Music, WMG’s music publishing arm.

“I’m eager to take on this challenge and lead Warner Music Hong Kong forward. I look forward to building on Gordon’s incredible legacy and continuing to support our talented artists as they pursue their dreams,” Mr. Ch’i commented.

Mr. Ch’i succeeds longtime WMG executive Gordon Lee, who has served as managing director in the region since 2003. During his tenure, Lee significantly elevated the regional office’s profile and played a pivotal role in the careers of artists such as Janice Vidal, Khalil Fong, Pakho Chau, and more recently, Dear Jane, Kaho Hung, MC Cheung Tin-Fu, and Panther Chan.

“Music has always been a source of magic for me; it’s not just my career, but a passion that enriches my life. I’m grateful to everyone at Warner Music Group, especially my dedicated team, whose support has been invaluable. I also want to thank our artists for their trust, allowing us to help them realize their dreams. I have personally chosen Robin as my successor; he has been closely involved in the development of many artists and the business alongside me, and I am confident he will excel in this role,” Gordon Lee remarked.

During the transition period, Mr. Gordon will continue to support Warner Music Hong Kong until the end of March.