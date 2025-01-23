Walk Off Entertainment Strikes A Deal With Virgin

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Chris Ruediger’s Walk Off Entertainment has signed a new global deal with Virgin Music Group.

Based in Nashville, Walk Off Entertainment was founded by former country-pop recording artist and social media expert Chris Ruediger, providing a range of services that include artist development, label services, and management/

Ruediger is also the founder of The 615 House, a creative nexus and promotional vehicle for up-and-coming Nashville artists that has already accumulated more than 3 Million followers on TikTok alone.

“I’m excited to bring everything I’ve learned as an artist and marketer together to back up-and-coming artists via Walk Off Entertainment,” said Ruediger. “We look at the artists on our roster as entrepreneurs in their own right, which makes Virgin Music Group a perfect partner for us at Walk Off. I’m looking forward to getting started with Jacqueline Saturn and her incredible team at Virgin.”

“Chris has a proven track record in breaking artists via 615 House,” said Jacqueline Saturn, President, Virgin Music Group North America, and EVP of Global Artist Relations. “We’re thrilled to welcome him and his growing roster of artists into the Virgin family.”

The first release from Walk Off Entertainment under their new partnership with Virgin is expected in the first quarter of 2025.