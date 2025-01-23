Industry Veteran Scott Pang Passes

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Scott Pang, the veteran talent agent and entertainment executive, died unexpectedly on January 22nd.

“With deep sadness that we announce the passing of Scott Pang yesterday afternoon. He was a beloved father, friend, and a truly special person who touched so many lives in the entertainment industry,” his family announced via social media.

According to a statement from his family friend, Pang suffered a serious heart attack on Monday and passed away on Wednesday afternoon.

A longtime agent, Pang got his start in the industry at the William Morris Agency before he transitioned to a role as Head of Touring for the Icecapades and the Harlem Globetrotters.

In 1994, he joined ICM Partners and continued with the agency until the pandemic. Pang also served on the board of the International Entertainment Buyers Association.

“Scott’s joyful spirit was contagious and he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him,” IEBA said in a statement on Thursday acknolwedging Pang’s passing.

According to his family, arrangements for a memorial service are still being finalized.