ASM Names Ryan Golden General Manager Of Pechanga Arena

SAN DIEGO (CelebrityAccess) — Venue management giant ASM Global has announced the promotion of Ryan Golden to General Manager of San Diego’s Pechanga Arena.

In his new role at the 14,000-capacity arena, Golden will oversee day-to-day operations, including bookings, management, promotion, and facility operations.

With a career spanning over 15 years, Golden has held key positions such as Vice President of Events at Microsoft Theater and L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles for AEG. Most recently, he served as Assistant General Manager at Pechanga Arena, managing operations and event production.

“Ryan has a deep understanding of the arena’s operations and has proven himself over the past few years,” said Felix Mussenden, Senior Vice President of Arenas, Stadiums, and Theaters at ASM Global, which manages the venue. “His industry experience and passion for sports and live entertainment will drive the next phase of growth and success for Pechanga Arena.”

“This iconic venue has a rich history, and I am honored to be a part of it,” said Golden. “I look forward to continuing to work with the incredible team here to create unforgettable experiences for fans, artists, and the San Diego community.”

Golden succeeds Steve Eckerson, who served as the arena’s general manager for two years. Eckerson will transition to a part-time advisory role, collaborating with Golden and his team.”