Emilia Pérez, The Brutalist, and Wicked Lead The Nominations For The 97th Academy Award

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Following a delay due to the outbreak of wildfires in the Greater Los Angeles region, the nominations for the 97th Academy Awards have officially been unveiled with films such as “The Brutalist” and “Emilia Perez” leading the charge.
“Emilia Pérez” topped the list of nominees, earning a total of 13 nods, including best picture, best actress, and best director. The “The Brutalist” and “Wicked,” both earned ten nominations each, including nods for best picture.
The awards gala, hosted by Conan O’Brien, will take place on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The show will be broadcast live on ABC and streamed live on Hulu.
OSCAR NOMINATIONS 2025: 97th AWARDS
Best Picture
- ANORA
Alex Coco, Samantha Quan, and Sean Baker, Producers
- THE BRUTALIST
Nominees to be determined
- A COMPLETE UNKNOWN
Fred Berger, James Mangold, and Alex Heineman, Producers
- CONCLAVE
Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, and Michael A. Jackman, Producers
- DUNE: PART TWO
Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe, and Denis Villeneuve, Producers
- EMILIA PÉREZ
Nominees to be determined
- I’M STILL HERE
Nominees to be determined
- NICKEL BOYS
Nominees to be determined
- THE SUBSTANCE
Nominees to be determined
- WICKED
Marc Platt, Producer
Actor in a Leading Role
- Adrien Brody in THE BRUTALIST
- Timothée Chalamet in A COMPLETE UNKNOWN
- Colman Domingo in SING SING
- Ralph Fiennes in CONCLAVE
- Sebastian Stan in THE APPRENTICE
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Yura Borisov in ANORA
- Kieran Culkin in A REAL PAIN
- Edward Norton in A COMPLETE UNKNOWN
- Guy Pearce in THE BRUTALIST
- Jeremy Strong in THE APPRENTICE
Actress in a Leading Role
- Cynthia Erivo in WICKED
- Karla Sofía Gascón in EMILIA PÉREZ
- Mikey Madison in ANORA
- Demi Moore in THE SUBSTANCE
- Fernanda Torres in I’M STILL HERE
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Monica Barbaro in A COMPLETE UNKNOWN
- Ariana Grande in WICKED
- Felicity Jones in THE BRUTALIST
- Isabella Rossellini in CONCLAVE
- Zoe Saldaña in EMILIA PÉREZ
Animated Feature Film
- FLOW
Nominees to be determined
- INSIDE OUT 2
Kelsey Mann and Mark Nielsen
- MEMOIR OF A SNAIL
Adam Elliot and Liz Kearney
- WALLACE & GROMIT: VENGEANCE MOST FOWL
Nominees to be determined
- THE WILD ROBOT
Chris Sanders and Jeff Hermann
Animated Short Film
- BEAUTIFUL MEN
Nicolas Keppens and Brecht Van Elslande
- IN THE SHADOW OF THE CYPRESS
Shirin Sohani and Hossein Molayemi
- MAGIC CANDIES
Daisuke Nishio and Takashi Washio
- WANDER TO WONDER
Nina Gantz and Stienette Bosklopper
- YUCK!
Loïc Espuche and Juliette Marquet
Cinematography
- THE BRUTALIST
Lol Crawley
- DUNE: PART TWO
Greig Fraser
- EMILIA PÉREZ
Paul Guilhaume
- MARIA
Ed Lachman
- NOSFERATU
Jarin Blaschke
Costume Design
- A COMPLETE UNKNOWN
Arianne Phillips
- CONCLAVE
Lisy Christl
- GLADIATOR II
Janty Yates and Dave Crossman
- NOSFERATU
Linda Muir
- WICKED
Paul Tazewell
Directing
- Sean Baker for ANORA
- Brady Corbet for THE BRUTALIST
- James Mangold for A COMPLETE UNKNOWN
- Jacques Audiard for EMILIA PÉREZ
- Coralie Fargeat for THE SUBSTANCE
Documentary Feature Film
- BLACK BOX DIARIES
Shiori Ito, Eric Nyari, and Hanna Aqvilin
- NO OTHER LAND
Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal, and Yuval Abraham
- PORCELAIN WAR
Brendan Bellomo, Slava Leontyev, Aniela Sidorska, and Paula DuPre’ Pesmen
- SOUNDTRACK TO A COUP D’ETAT
Johan Grimonprez, Daan Milius, and Rémi Grellety
- SUGARCANE
Nominees to be determined
Documentary Short Film
- DEATH BY NUMBERS
Kim A. Snyder and Janique L. Robillard
- I AM READY, WARDEN
Smriti Mundhra and Maya Gnyp
- INCIDENT
Bill Morrison and Jamie Kalven
- INSTRUMENTS OF A BEATING HEART
Ema Ryan Yamazaki and Eric Nyari
- THE ONLY GIRL IN THE ORCHESTRA
Molly O’Brien and Lisa Remington
Film Editing
- ANORA
Sean Baker
- THE BRUTALIST
David Jancso
- CONCLAVE
Nick Emerson
- EMILIA PÉREZ
Juliette Welfling
- WICKED
Myron Kerstein
International Feature Film
- I’M STILL HERE
Brazil
- THE GIRL WITH THE NEEDLE
Denmark
- EMILIA PÉREZ
France
- THE SEED OF THE SACRED FIG
Germany
- FLOW
Latvia
Makeup and Hairstyling
- A DIFFERENT MAN
Mike Marino, David Presto, and Crystal Jurado
- EMILIA PÉREZ
Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier, and Jean-Christophe Spadaccini
- NOSFERATU
David White, Traci Loader, and Suzanne Stokes-Munton
- THE SUBSTANCE
Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, and Marilyne Scarselli
- WICKED
Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, and Sarah Nuth
Music (Original Score)
- THE BRUTALIST
Daniel Blumberg
- CONCLAVE
Volker Bertelmann
- EMILIA PÉREZ
Clément Ducol and Camille
- WICKED
John Powell and Stephen Schwartz
- THE WILD ROBOT
Kris Bowers
Music (Original Song)
- “El Mal” from EMILIA PÉREZ
- “The Journey” from THE SIX TRIPLE EIGHT
- “Like A Bird” from SING SING
- “Mi Camino” from EMILIA PÉREZ
- “Never Too Late” from ELTON JOHN: NEVER TOO LATE
Production Design
- THE BRUTALIST
- CONCLAVE
- DUNE: PART TWO
- NOSFERATU
- WICKED
Live Action Short Film
- A LIEN
- ANUJA
- I’M NOT A ROBOT
- THE LAST RANGER
- THE MAN WHO COULD NOT REMAIN SILENT
Sound
- A COMPLETE UNKNOWN
- DUNE: PART TWO
- EMILIA PÉREZ
- WICKED
- THE WILD ROBOT
Visual Effects
- ALIEN: ROMULUS
- BETTER MAN
- DUNE: PART TWO
- KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES
- WICKED
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
- A COMPLETE UNKNOWN
- CONCLAVE
- EMILIA PÉREZ
- NICKEL BOYS
- SING SING
Writing (Original Screenplay)
- ANORA
- THE BRUTALIST
- A REAL PAIN
- SEPTEMBER 5
- THE SUBSTANCE