Emilia Pérez, The Brutalist, and Wicked Lead The Nominations For The 97th Academy Award

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Following a delay due to the outbreak of wildfires in the Greater Los Angeles region, the nominations for the 97th Academy Awards have officially been unveiled with films such as “The Brutalist” and “Emilia Perez” leading the charge.

“Emilia Pérez” topped the list of nominees, earning a total of 13 nods, including best picture, best actress, and best director. The “The Brutalist” and “Wicked,” both earned ten nominations each, including nods for best picture.

The awards gala, hosted by Conan O’Brien, will take place on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The show will be broadcast live on ABC and streamed live on Hulu.

OSCAR NOMINATIONS 2025: 97th AWARDS

Best Picture

ANORA

Alex Coco, Samantha Quan, and Sean Baker, Producers

Nominees to be determined

Fred Berger, James Mangold, and Alex Heineman, Producers

Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, and Michael A. Jackman, Producers

Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe, and Denis Villeneuve, Producers

Nominees to be determined

Nominees to be determined

Nominees to be determined

Nominees to be determined

Marc Platt, Producer

Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody in THE BRUTALIST

Timothée Chalamet in A COMPLETE UNKNOWN

Colman Domingo in SING SING

Ralph Fiennes in CONCLAVE

Sebastian Stan in THE APPRENTICE

Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov in ANORA

Kieran Culkin in A REAL PAIN

Edward Norton in A COMPLETE UNKNOWN

Guy Pearce in THE BRUTALIST

Jeremy Strong in THE APPRENTICE

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo in WICKED

Karla Sofía Gascón in EMILIA PÉREZ

Mikey Madison in ANORA

Demi Moore in THE SUBSTANCE

Fernanda Torres in I’M STILL HERE

Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro in A COMPLETE UNKNOWN

Ariana Grande in WICKED

Felicity Jones in THE BRUTALIST

Isabella Rossellini in CONCLAVE

Zoe Saldaña in EMILIA PÉREZ

Animated Feature Film

FLOW

Nominees to be determined INSIDE OUT 2

Kelsey Mann and Mark Nielsen MEMOIR OF A SNAIL

Adam Elliot and Liz Kearney WALLACE & GROMIT: VENGEANCE MOST FOWL

Nominees to be determined THE WILD ROBOT

Chris Sanders and Jeff Hermann

Animated Short Film

BEAUTIFUL MEN

Nicolas Keppens and Brecht Van Elslande

Shirin Sohani and Hossein Molayemi

Daisuke Nishio and Takashi Washio

Nina Gantz and Stienette Bosklopper

Loïc Espuche and Juliette Marquet

Cinematography

THE BRUTALIST

Lol Crawley DUNE: PART TWO

Greig Fraser EMILIA PÉREZ

Paul Guilhaume MARIA

Ed Lachman NOSFERATU

Jarin Blaschke

Costume Design

A COMPLETE UNKNOWN

Arianne Phillips

Lisy Christl

Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

Linda Muir

Paul Tazewell

Directing

Sean Baker for ANORA

Brady Corbet for THE BRUTALIST

James Mangold for A COMPLETE UNKNOWN

Jacques Audiard for EMILIA PÉREZ

Coralie Fargeat for THE SUBSTANCE

Documentary Feature Film

BLACK BOX DIARIES

Shiori Ito, Eric Nyari, and Hanna Aqvilin NO OTHER LAND

Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal, and Yuval Abraham PORCELAIN WAR

Brendan Bellomo, Slava Leontyev, Aniela Sidorska, and Paula DuPre’ Pesmen SOUNDTRACK TO A COUP D’ETAT

Johan Grimonprez, Daan Milius, and Rémi Grellety SUGARCANE

Nominees to be determined

Documentary Short Film

DEATH BY NUMBERS

Kim A. Snyder and Janique L. Robillard

Smriti Mundhra and Maya Gnyp

Bill Morrison and Jamie Kalven

Ema Ryan Yamazaki and Eric Nyari

Molly O’Brien and Lisa Remington

Film Editing

ANORA

Sean Baker THE BRUTALIST

David Jancso CONCLAVE

Nick Emerson EMILIA PÉREZ

Juliette Welfling WICKED

Myron Kerstein

International Feature Film

I’M STILL HERE

Brazil

Denmark

France

Germany

Germany FLOW

Latvia

Makeup and Hairstyling

A DIFFERENT MAN

Mike Marino, David Presto, and Crystal Jurado EMILIA PÉREZ

Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier, and Jean-Christophe Spadaccini NOSFERATU

David White, Traci Loader, and Suzanne Stokes-Munton THE SUBSTANCE

Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, and Marilyne Scarselli WICKED

Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, and Sarah Nuth

Music (Original Score)

THE BRUTALIST

Daniel Blumberg

Volker Bertelmann

Clément Ducol and Camille

John Powell and Stephen Schwartz

Kris Bowers

Music (Original Song)

“El Mal” from EMILIA PÉREZ

“The Journey” from THE SIX TRIPLE EIGHT

“Like A Bird” from SING SING

“Mi Camino” from EMILIA PÉREZ

“Never Too Late” from ELTON JOHN: NEVER TOO LATE

Production Design

THE BRUTALIST

CONCLAVE

DUNE: PART TWO

NOSFERATU

WICKED

Live Action Short Film

A LIEN

ANUJA

I’M NOT A ROBOT

THE LAST RANGER

THE MAN WHO COULD NOT REMAIN SILENT

Sound

A COMPLETE UNKNOWN

DUNE: PART TWO

EMILIA PÉREZ

WICKED

THE WILD ROBOT

Visual Effects

ALIEN: ROMULUS

BETTER MAN

DUNE: PART TWO

KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES

WICKED

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

A COMPLETE UNKNOWN

CONCLAVE

EMILIA PÉREZ

NICKEL BOYS

SING SING

Writing (Original Screenplay)