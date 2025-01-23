Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Emilia Pérez, The Brutalist, and Wicked Lead The Nominations For The 97th Academy Award
LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Following a delay due to the outbreak of wildfires in the Greater Los Angeles region, the nominations for the 97th Academy Awards have officially been unveiled with films such as “The Brutalist” and “Emilia Perez” leading the charge.

“Emilia Pérez” topped the list of nominees, earning a total of 13 nods, including best picture, best actress, and best director. The “The Brutalist” and “Wicked,” both earned ten nominations each, including nods for best picture.

The awards gala, hosted by Conan O’Brien, will take place on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The show will be broadcast live on ABC and streamed live on Hulu.

OSCAR NOMINATIONS 2025: 97th AWARDS

Best Picture

  • ANORA
    Alex Coco, Samantha Quan, and Sean Baker, Producers
  • THE BRUTALIST
    Nominees to be determined
  • A COMPLETE UNKNOWN
    Fred Berger, James Mangold, and Alex Heineman, Producers
  • CONCLAVE
    Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, and Michael A. Jackman, Producers
  • DUNE: PART TWO
    Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe, and Denis Villeneuve, Producers
  • EMILIA PÉREZ
    Nominees to be determined
  • I’M STILL HERE
    Nominees to be determined
  • NICKEL BOYS
    Nominees to be determined
  • THE SUBSTANCE
    Nominees to be determined
  • WICKED
    Marc Platt, Producer

Actor in a Leading Role

  • Adrien Brody in THE BRUTALIST
  • Timothée Chalamet in A COMPLETE UNKNOWN
  • Colman Domingo in SING SING
  • Ralph Fiennes in CONCLAVE
  • Sebastian Stan in THE APPRENTICE

Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Yura Borisov in ANORA
  • Kieran Culkin in A REAL PAIN
  • Edward Norton in A COMPLETE UNKNOWN
  • Guy Pearce in THE BRUTALIST
  • Jeremy Strong in THE APPRENTICE

Actress in a Leading Role

  • Cynthia Erivo in WICKED
  • Karla Sofía Gascón in EMILIA PÉREZ
  • Mikey Madison in ANORA
  • Demi Moore in THE SUBSTANCE
  • Fernanda Torres in I’M STILL HERE

Actress in a Supporting Role

  • Monica Barbaro in A COMPLETE UNKNOWN
  • Ariana Grande in WICKED
  • Felicity Jones in THE BRUTALIST
  • Isabella Rossellini in CONCLAVE
  • Zoe Saldaña in EMILIA PÉREZ

Animated Feature Film

  • FLOW
    Nominees to be determined
  • INSIDE OUT 2
    Kelsey Mann and Mark Nielsen
  • MEMOIR OF A SNAIL
    Adam Elliot and Liz Kearney
  • WALLACE & GROMIT: VENGEANCE MOST FOWL
    Nominees to be determined
  • THE WILD ROBOT
    Chris Sanders and Jeff Hermann

Animated Short Film

  • BEAUTIFUL MEN
    Nicolas Keppens and Brecht Van Elslande
  • IN THE SHADOW OF THE CYPRESS
    Shirin Sohani and Hossein Molayemi
  • MAGIC CANDIES
    Daisuke Nishio and Takashi Washio
  • WANDER TO WONDER
    Nina Gantz and Stienette Bosklopper
  • YUCK!
    Loïc Espuche and Juliette Marquet

Cinematography

  • THE BRUTALIST
    Lol Crawley
  • DUNE: PART TWO
    Greig Fraser
  • EMILIA PÉREZ
    Paul Guilhaume
  • MARIA
    Ed Lachman
  • NOSFERATU
    Jarin Blaschke

Costume Design

  • A COMPLETE UNKNOWN
    Arianne Phillips
  • CONCLAVE
    Lisy Christl
  • GLADIATOR II
    Janty Yates and Dave Crossman
  • NOSFERATU
    Linda Muir
  • WICKED
    Paul Tazewell

Directing

  • Sean Baker for ANORA
  • Brady Corbet for THE BRUTALIST
  • James Mangold for A COMPLETE UNKNOWN
  • Jacques Audiard for EMILIA PÉREZ
  • Coralie Fargeat for THE SUBSTANCE

Documentary Feature Film

  • BLACK BOX DIARIES
    Shiori Ito, Eric Nyari, and Hanna Aqvilin
  • NO OTHER LAND
    Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal, and Yuval Abraham
  • PORCELAIN WAR
    Brendan Bellomo, Slava Leontyev, Aniela Sidorska, and Paula DuPre’ Pesmen
  • SOUNDTRACK TO A COUP D’ETAT
    Johan Grimonprez, Daan Milius, and Rémi Grellety
  • SUGARCANE
    Nominees to be determined

Documentary Short Film

  • DEATH BY NUMBERS
    Kim A. Snyder and Janique L. Robillard
  • I AM READY, WARDEN
    Smriti Mundhra and Maya Gnyp
  • INCIDENT
    Bill Morrison and Jamie Kalven
  • INSTRUMENTS OF A BEATING HEART
    Ema Ryan Yamazaki and Eric Nyari
  • THE ONLY GIRL IN THE ORCHESTRA
    Molly O’Brien and Lisa Remington

Film Editing

  • ANORA
    Sean Baker
  • THE BRUTALIST
    David Jancso
  • CONCLAVE
    Nick Emerson
  • EMILIA PÉREZ
    Juliette Welfling
  • WICKED
    Myron Kerstein

International Feature Film

  • I’M STILL HERE
    Brazil
  • THE GIRL WITH THE NEEDLE
    Denmark
  • EMILIA PÉREZ
    France
  • THE SEED OF THE SACRED FIG
    Germany
  • FLOW
    Latvia

Makeup and Hairstyling

  • A DIFFERENT MAN
    Mike Marino, David Presto, and Crystal Jurado
  • EMILIA PÉREZ
    Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier, and Jean-Christophe Spadaccini
  • NOSFERATU
    David White, Traci Loader, and Suzanne Stokes-Munton
  • THE SUBSTANCE
    Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, and Marilyne Scarselli
  • WICKED
    Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, and Sarah Nuth

Music (Original Score)

  • THE BRUTALIST
    Daniel Blumberg
  • CONCLAVE
    Volker Bertelmann
  • EMILIA PÉREZ
    Clément Ducol and Camille
  • WICKED
    John Powell and Stephen Schwartz
  • THE WILD ROBOT
    Kris Bowers

Music (Original Song)

  • “El Mal” from EMILIA PÉREZ
  • “The Journey” from THE SIX TRIPLE EIGHT
  • “Like A Bird” from SING SING
  • “Mi Camino” from EMILIA PÉREZ
  • “Never Too Late” from ELTON JOHN: NEVER TOO LATE

Production Design

  • THE BRUTALIST
  • CONCLAVE
  • DUNE: PART TWO
  • NOSFERATU
  • WICKED

Live Action Short Film

  • A LIEN
  • ANUJA
  • I’M NOT A ROBOT
  • THE LAST RANGER
  • THE MAN WHO COULD NOT REMAIN SILENT

Sound

  • A COMPLETE UNKNOWN
  • DUNE: PART TWO
  • EMILIA PÉREZ
  • WICKED
  • THE WILD ROBOT

Visual Effects

  • ALIEN: ROMULUS
  • BETTER MAN
  • DUNE: PART TWO
  • KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES
  • WICKED

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

  • A COMPLETE UNKNOWN
  • CONCLAVE
  • EMILIA PÉREZ
  • NICKEL BOYS
  • SING SING

Writing (Original Screenplay)

  • ANORA
  • THE BRUTALIST
  • A REAL PAIN
  • SEPTEMBER 5
  • THE SUBSTANCE
