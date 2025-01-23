Australia’s Splendour In The Grass Fest Will Not Take Place In 2025

BYRON BAY, NSW (CelebrityAccess) — For the second year in a row, the prominent Australian music festival, Splendour In The Grass, will not be taking place.

In a update shared on the festival’s official website, organizers said:

Sorry it’s been so quiet around here, but we had a little holiday…finally. The rest of the festival team have still been busy cooking up some awesome new things for music lovers in Australia, but Splendour needs a little more time to recharge and we won’t be back in 2025.

Think of it as a breather so we can come back even bigger and better when the time is right. Lots of other huge events on the horizon so keep an ear to the ground in the coming months – we can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on!

The fest, which is majority-owned by Live Nation, has taken place at the North Byron Parklands in Yelgun, New South Wales, since 2013. The event took a two-year hiatus during COVID, and abruptly canceled again in 2024 shortly after ticket went on sale with organizers citing “unexpected events” for the decision.