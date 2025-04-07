Survey Reveals Declining Revenues For German Venues

(VIP-NEWS) — Germany’s live music scene is facing increasing financial strain, according to a new survey by the Live Music Commission (LiveKomm).

The organization’s latest monitoring report, which includes data from 245 cultural venues, reveals a 2.8 percent decline in revenue compared to the previous year, while cost recovery rates continue to fall.

Although visitor numbers show a less dramatic decrease, 97 percent of clubs and festivals reported rising costs across all operational areas. As a result, around 81 percent of venues are experiencing financial difficulties.

The outlook remains bleak:

– 43.1 percent of respondents expect weaker sales in the near future.

– Nearly 70 percent anticipate lower profits than last year due to mounting expenses.

– 48.5 percent cite deregulated commercial rents as a major burden.

– 61 percent say they will likely have to reduce opportunities for emerging artists.

Looking ahead, 78 percent of venues say they will require government support to continue operating over the next 12 months. LiveKomm points to existing initiatives such as the Initiative Musik and new proposals like the Live Music Fund, developed by the Federal Foundation LiveKultur, as possible lifelines.

Inspired by a UK model, the Live Music Fund would introduce a small voluntary levy on ticket sales, with proceeds directed toward industry support programs and sustainability projects.

“Clubs and festivals are the backbone of the live music industry and a vital part of our cultural fabric,” said LiveKomm Chairman Mankel Brinkmann (pictured). “They create platforms for tomorrow’s stars, foster community, and promote diversity. Without consistent political support, these venues are at risk.”

LiveKomm is calling on lawmakers to recognize culturally-oriented music clubs as cultural institutions under Germany’s Building Use Ordinance. Alternatively, it suggests introducing a dedicated building category to protect existing venues and encourage the establishment of new ones. The Federal Council has already proposed relevant changes, including defining cultural significance for these spaces.