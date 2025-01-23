Lil Wayne & The Hot Boys Announce Multiple Shows

(CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation Urban announced a series of concerts headlined by hip-hop legend Lil Wayne along with special guests Hot Boys – B.G., Juvenile & Turk.

Presented by Lil’ WeezyAna, the run of shows kicks off at Tampa’s Amalie Arena on February 21st, followed by concerts at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on February 23rd and the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on February 28th.

The show follows a sold-out performance in Lil’ WeezyAna Fest in New Orleans, where Lil Wayne, B.G., Juvenile and Turk reunited on stage together for the first time in 15 years, treating the audience to a performance of fan favorite hits such as I Need a Hot Girl” and “Neighborhood Superstar,” as well as their individual tracks like Juvenile’s “Back That Azz Up” and B.G.’s “Bling Bling.”

Presales for the run kicked off yesterday, with a general onsale scheduled for Friday, April 24th.

Upcoming Lil Wayne w/ Hot Boys Dates:

Friday, February 21 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sunday, February 23 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Friday, February 28 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center