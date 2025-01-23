Rick Myers Joins O’Neil Hagaman, LLC As A Principal

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Business management firm O’Neil Hagaman, LLC, announced that Rick Myers has joined the firm as a Principal.

In his new role at O’Neil Hagaman, Myers will contribute to strategic initiatives, drive growth, and provide exceptional service to clients.

“Opportunities to bring someone of Rick’s character and expertise into the firm don’t happen very often,” said Legina Chaudoin, Partner at O’Neil Hagaman. “We’re pleased to welcome Rick into the O’Neil Hagaman family.”

With more than two decades of experience in financial strategy, business management, and music industry leadership, Myers previously served as SVP of Finance and IT for Big Machine Label Group, a HYBE-owned company. He also held roles as Managing Director/COO of Courage Music, a private equity music fund, and as the founder of 12 South Financial, a business management firm he led for seven years.

Myers is a graduate of Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting.