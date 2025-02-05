Country Music Hall Of Fame And Museum Announces Troubadour Advisory Council & Leadership Team

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s Troubadour Advisory Council, comprising talented and dedicated young leaders in the Nashville community, has named its 2025 members and leadership team.

The leadership team includes:

• Elizabeth Lombardi, Chair (Executive, Business Affairs, Music Touring, Creative Artists Agency)

• Zach Farnum, Vice-Chair (Owner, 117 Entertainment)

• Nina Jenkins Fisher, Vice-Chair (Senior Director, Creative, Jody Williams Songs)

• Brenden Oliver, Vice-Chair (Director of Awards Stewardship, Country Music Association)

This newly appointed leadership team will work closely with the Troubadour Advisory Council’s 2025 members, including:

• Scott Adkins (President/CEO, Adkins Publicity)

• Karli Berman (Teacher, Metro Nashville Public Schools)

• Christopher Beverly (Senior Business & Entertainment Attorney, Shields Construction Law, PLLC)

• Kasey Cleckler (Owner, Executive + Performance Coach, Cape + Anchor)

• Katie Cline Moore (Business Manager, Cline Co Business & Financial Management)

• Emily Dryburgh (A+R, Creative Director: Raven Entertainment and Co-Founder: Young Music City + RNBW Queer Music Collective)

• Taylor Edwards (Associate Portfolio Manager, AllianceBernstein)

• Alex Hall (Recording Artist, Monument Records)

• Brittney Hitch (Contract & Booking Manager, Bridgestone Arena)

• Cody Kirby (Associate Counsel, Parallon – An HCA Affiliate)

• Nathan Pyle (Director of Operations, Songfluencer)

• Carter Robinson (SVP Financial Advisor, Music Entertainment & Sports Group, Pinnacle Financial Partners)

• Molly Shehan (Partner, Milom Crow Kelley Beckett Shehan PLC)

• Casey Thomas (VP, Marketing & Commercial Partnerships, Monument Records)

• Josh Tomlinson (Director – Creative, BMI)

• Max Vanberg (Country Music Agent Trainee, William Morris Endeavor – WME)