Ryan Adam Signs With Burning Ground Entertainment And Kore PR

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Florida country music artist Ryan Adam has signed with Burning Ground Entertainment for representation. Burning Ground Entertainment will take over management services and handle publicity via its subsidiary Kore PR.

Growing up between the city and a farm outside of Fort Lauderdale, Adam offers the best of both worlds. His soaring, soulful vocals are accompanied by country-pop lyricism and contemporary country production. Ryan Adam previously released music under the pop genre but is coming back to his country roots with new music releasing in 2025.

“We are ecstatic to work with an artist with such a captivating artist like Ryan. I know he will only continue to soar within this industry,” says the owner of Burning Ground Entertainment, Dawn DeJongh.