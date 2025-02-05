AEG Presents Promotes Global Touring Staff

(vip-booking) – AEG Presents, a leading global live entertainment promoter, has elevated Jonathan Baden, Jenny Heifetz, Lindsay Dworman, and Elizabeth Pickrel to leadership positions in its Global Touring Division.

“Our Global Touring team is only as good as the people in it and the artists we work with,” says Rich Schaefer, President of Global Touring at AEG Presents. “I am proud to recognize Jon, Jenny, Lindsay and Liz for their contributions to our success over the past years and look forward to celebrating many more wins together in the future”.

Jonathan Baden will now serve as Senior Vice President, Production and Direct Support and will continue to oversee AEG’s touring and festival production teams.

“Going into my 20th year at AEG I couldn’t imagine a better company to work for,” said Baden, “I’m grateful to be a part of a world-class team and play a role in producing shows for some of the biggest and best artists in the world. I look forward to expanding our production services and building upon a foundation that has created some of the highest standards in the industry.”

Jenny Heifetz has been elevated from VP to Senior Vice President of Global Touring. She will take on a larger role in overseeing the division’s operations and continue work on select tours.

Commented Heifetz, “I am honored to step into this role and grateful for the opportunities and support I’ve received from both my colleagues and the Executive team. This promotion reflects the shared commitment and growth potential that exists at AEG, and I am excited to continue working alongside this incredible team to help shape the future of Global Touring.”

Lindsay Dworman and Elizabeth Pickrel, previously Directors of Touring, will now serve as Vice Presidents of Global Touring. Dworman will continue to focus on booking and overseeing tours, while Pickrel will expand upon her work in international touring.

“I’m excited to take this next step within AEG Presents and to continue growing with the global touring team,” said Dworman, “I would like to thank Rich Schaefer for his continued support and leadership throughout the years and I’m looking forward to what’s ahead!”

Added Pickrel, “Working in international operations with AEG Presents and Global Touring has been a dream come true. I’m proud of the brilliant team we’ve built and feel lucky every day to be part of such a passionate, positive, and supportive family.”