Lexia Thomas Named Director Of Artist Relations At Activated Events

Nashville, TN (JANUARY 30, 2025) – Premier independent live events company Activated Events is excited to announce the hiring of Lexia Thomas as Director of Artist Relations. After working as an independent contractor with the team since 2021, Thomas has proven to be an invaluable asset. In her new role, she will work directly with the CEO, Steve Thacher, to secure meetings, attend events, and support talent bookings for all Activated Events festivals.

Thomas’ deep understanding of both the artistic and logistical aspects of event production makes her uniquely qualified to bridge the gap between artists and event organizers, ensuring that every aspect of the performance experience runs smoothly. Her ability to anticipate the needs of artists while maintaining strong operational efficiency has made her an integral part of the Activated Events team.

“Lexia has consistently demonstrated exceptional dedication, professionalism, and a deep passion for the live event industry since joining Activated Events,” said Thacher. “Having her join the team full-time is a testament to her hard work, leadership, and ability to nurture strong relationships with artists. We are thrilled to see her continue to grow with the company.”

“Over the past few years, I’ve had the privilege of collaborating with this amazing company and I’m incredibly honored to officially join the team,” said Thomas. “With over a decade of experience, I’m looking forward to working even more closely with our talented artists and event organizers to ensure every event is seamless and memorable. Activated Events has such a strong vision for the future of live entertainment, and I’m thrilled to contribute to the continued growth and success of our festivals.”

Thomas’ hiring reflects Activated Events’ commitment to fostering internal growth and developing talent within the company. As the organization continues to expand its event portfolio and establish new partnerships, her leadership in artist relations will be instrumental in ensuring a positive experience for both artists and festival organizers.