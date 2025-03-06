BMG Unifies Production Music And Sync Operations

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — German recorded music company BMG revealed plans to combine its Sync and Production Music teams into a single unified Sync Services division.

According to BMG, the new sync team will offer a one-stop shop, allowing clients to choose from BMG’s repertoire, while artists and songwriters will benefit from access to BMG’s full network of clients and its creative and commercial bandwidth.

To oversee the new operation, BMG has appointed industry veterans Amberly Crouse-Knox and Scott Doran as Senior Vice Presidents of Sync Services & Partnerships. Crouse-Knox, who is based in Los Angeles, will lead operations in North America and LATAM, while Doran, who is based in London, will oversee operations in the UK, CEU, and APAC.

Reporting to BMG Chief Strategy Officer Johannes von Schwarzkopf, they join Allegra Willis Knerr, EVP of Global Sync Licensing, and Caspar Kedros, SVP of Global Sync Operations.

“BMG’s new full-service media approach will directly benefit our artists, songwriters, and partners while further reinforcing our reputation for innovation. Through close collaboration between our dedicated partnership teams, artists, and songwriters, we are strengthening the bridge between creators and clients, matching high-quality repertoire with meaningful opportunities across Film & TV, Advertising, Gaming, and beyond,” Von Schwarzkopf said.