Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton Pulls Out Of A Planned Kennedy Center Run Follow Trump’s Takeover

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Hamilton, the smash-hit touring Broadway theatrical about the birth of American democracy, has pulled out of a planned performance at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., after the abrupt takeover of the American arts institution by the Trump administration in February.

Hamilton was scheduled to appear at the Kennedy Center in 2026 as part of the institution’s celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Last month, newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump ignored decades of precedent when he fired the leadership of the Kennedy Center, including longtime President Deborah Rutter and Chair David Rubenstein, and appointed a new board of directors that appeared to consist entirely of loyalists, who proceeded to elect Mr. Trump as the new Chairman of the organization.

Since then, numerous artists have canceled events at the Kennedy Center, including actor and producer Issa Rae, singer-songwriter Rhiannon Giddens, the rock band Low Cut Connie, and author Louise Penny.

In a joint interview with producer Jeffrey Seller, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda told The New York Times the decision was prompted by the changes at the arts institution. “This latest action by Trump means it’s not the Kennedy Center as we knew it,” Miranda told the newspaper. “The Kennedy Center was not created in this spirit, and we’re not going to be a part of it while it is the Trump Kennedy Center. We’re just not going to be part of it.”

“It became untenable for us to participate in an organization that had become so deeply politicized,” Seller added. “The Kennedy Center is for all of us, and it pains me deeply that they took it over and changed that. They said it’s not for all of us. It’s just for Donald Trump and his crowd. So we made a decision we can’t do it.”

A statement from Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller was shared on Hamilton‘s social media: