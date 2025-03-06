R&B And Jazz Legend Roy Ayers, Dead At 84

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Roy Ayers, the jazz/R&B artist known as the Godfather of Neo-soul, died on Tuesday in New York City at the age of 84. His death was confirmed by his son, Mtume, who stated that Ayers passed away after a long illness.

Ayers, renowned for his mastery of the vibraphone, played a pivotal role in revitalizing jazz in the 1970s by blending jazz with funk into a distinctive and dynamic sound.

Born in Los Angeles, Ayers was introduced to jazz at the age of five when he attended a concert by Lionel Hampton’s Big Band, where the legendary artist gifted him a pair of vibe mallets.

As a teenager, Ayers collaborated with fellow jazz great Bobby Hutcherson, and together they formed their first group, initially named the Jefferson Combo, later renaming it the Latin Lyrics, all while still in high school.

After graduating from Jefferson High, Ayers attended Los Angeles City College to study advanced music theory, but eventually dropped out to pursue a career as a professional musician.

Throughout his career, Ayers collaborated with a range of artists, including Curtis Amy, Herbie Mann, Chico Hamilton, Teddy Edwards, Jack Wilson, Phineas Newborn, and Gerald Wilson.

Ayers achieved several hits, including “Running Away,” which reached #14 on the U.S. Dance charts in 1977, and “Let’s Start Love Over” (with Miles Jaye), which peaked at #5 on the U.S. R&B chart in 1987. His biggest commercial success came in 1976 with the album Everybody Loves the Sunshine, which reached #51 on the Billboard 200 and featured the iconic title track.

In addition to his work as a recording artist, Ayers was a respected producer, collaborating with artists like Sylvia Striplin on her 1981 album Give Me Your Love.

In recent years, Ayers explored the world of house music, working with notable artists such as Masters at Work and Kerri Chandler. He also gained attention for his role as the in-game host for the fictional radio station Fusion FM in the 2008 video game Grand Theft Auto IV by Rockstar Games.